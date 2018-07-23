SecureCoin (SRC) Trading 206.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $287,465.00 and $2,344.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded up 206.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00038685 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000998 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 8,900,201 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is securechain.info . SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

