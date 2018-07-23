Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.51.

Seagate Technology opened at $56.48 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 23,618 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,351,185.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,323,746. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,026.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,712 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 90.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517,277 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $21,658,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 305,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.