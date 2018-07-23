SeaChange International (SEAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 326,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of SeaChange International worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SeaChange International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

