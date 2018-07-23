SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Pentair worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5,880.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perfrom” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair traded down $0.05, hitting $43.84, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 131,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,048. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

