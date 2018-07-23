Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Stake Boosted by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 782,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,128,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,980.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 603,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,894 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,388,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177,705 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 116,680 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $78.69. 5,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,997. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

