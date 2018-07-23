Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,393. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

