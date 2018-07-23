Scholastic (SCHL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHL. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Scholastic opened at $43.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

