Scholastic (SCHL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Scholastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Scholastic opened at $43.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,809,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 61,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

