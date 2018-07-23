Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.7% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. DFT Energy LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 59,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 488,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $66.09 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.