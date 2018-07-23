Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $66.09 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

