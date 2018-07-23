SAP SE (SAP) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 7,785.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SAP by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 244.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 241,605 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 11,404.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,099,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,943,000 after acquiring an additional 176,456 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

SAP traded up $0.41, hitting $116.81, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

