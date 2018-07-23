SAP (SAP) PT Set at €117.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. DZ Bank set a €106.70 ($125.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.45 ($129.94).

Shares of SAP opened at €99.99 ($117.64) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. SAP has a 12-month low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

