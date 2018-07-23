Sanofi (SNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,144,000 after purchasing an additional 572,694 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $16,378,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 397,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 295,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $10,416,000. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.