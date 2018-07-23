Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Position Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,459 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Cfra set a $108.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

SAFM opened at $99.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

