Salzgitter (SZG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.38 ($51.04).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €39.80 ($46.82) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €29.74 ($34.99) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

