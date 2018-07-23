salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $94,733.74 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $94,733.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,265.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,154. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.40, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.