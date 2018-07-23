Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Financial Contrast

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TPG Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -2.82 TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 5.79 $120.25 million $2.00 9.41

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Safeguard Scientifics does not pay a dividend. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A -77.28% -38.47% TPG Specialty Lending 54.68% 12.45% 7.21%

Risk & Volatility

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safeguard Scientifics and TPG Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 1 1 0 2.50 TPG Specialty Lending 0 1 6 0 2.86

Safeguard Scientifics presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than TPG Specialty Lending.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Safeguard Scientifics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

