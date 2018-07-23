Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $82,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 53.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,217,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,400,000 after buying an additional 770,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 659.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 575,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after buying an additional 499,469 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,499,000 after buying an additional 334,623 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,719,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,910,000 after purchasing an additional 185,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,018,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,932,000 after purchasing an additional 176,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.73%. research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

