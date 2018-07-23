Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 297.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 49.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 27,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OAS opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 19,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $228,253.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 257,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael H. Lou sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 434,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,946.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,181 shares of company stock worth $791,174 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

