Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $127,000 Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 758,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 402,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 110,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $5,893,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $549.32 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

