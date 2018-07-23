Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,777.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Octaex, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001688 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.80 or 3.03205000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00124998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002337 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 30,542,623 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Octaex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

