RPM International (RPM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/20/2018 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2018 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2018 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2018 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/27/2018 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2018 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. The three segments of RPM are Consumer, Industrial, and Specialty segments. RPM’s Industrial Products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, Nullifire, Carboline, Flowcrete, Euclid Chemical, RPM Belgium and Vandex. RPM’s Consumer Products are used by professionals for home maintenance and improvement. Consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Touch ‘n Foam, and Testors. RPM’s Specialty Products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Specialty segment companies include Day-Glo, Chemspec, Dryvit, Mantrose-Haeuser, Legend Brands, Guardian, Kop-Coat and TCI. “

RPM International traded down $0.21, reaching $61.44, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,512. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 180,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $833,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $349,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

