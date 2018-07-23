Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $1,902,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,805. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

RGLD traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,812. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.