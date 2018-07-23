Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research report report published on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,720 ($36.00) to GBX 3,180 ($42.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,250 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,858.86 ($37.84).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,652.50 ($35.11) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.14).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.