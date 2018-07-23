Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.62.

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 billion. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.