Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY18 guidance at $8.70-8.90 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCL opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $135.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

