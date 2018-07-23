Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 455.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 239,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WETF. 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.63. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

