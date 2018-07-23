Royal Bank of Canada Increases Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target to $128.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,696,444,000 after buying an additional 1,148,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,998,786,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

