Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boston Scientific (BSX) Price Target to $36.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific traded down $0.06, reaching $33.71, on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,742,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,207. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,269.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $6,377,305. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 230.9% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 63.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.