Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.51 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4,581.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 93,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,752,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,001,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $695,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

