Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $7,374,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,597,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,840,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $35.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

