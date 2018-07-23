Round Table Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,682,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $279.68 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $241.83 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $1.2456 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

