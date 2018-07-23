Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $199.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $201.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

