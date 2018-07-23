Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Rollins posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Rollins stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 340,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,593. Rollins has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,002,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rollins by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 188,454 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 744,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Rollins by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 709,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

