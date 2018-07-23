Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9252771259487 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,527. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.