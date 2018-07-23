RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast opened at $34.30 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

