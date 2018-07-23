RMR Group (RMR) PT Raised to $89.00 at B. Riley

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $85.80 rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of RMR opened at $87.50 on Thursday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of -0.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

