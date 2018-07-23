Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $200,000 Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 12,637.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 334,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,129,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $16,529,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $15,105,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.34. 35,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

