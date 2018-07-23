Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,161 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,710. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $76.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.