Rheinmetall (RHM) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cfra set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.47 ($141.73).

Shares of Rheinmetall opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($83.66) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($137.41).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

