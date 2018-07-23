Reviewing TETRA Technologies (TTI) & Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TETRA Technologies and Hess Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45 Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -10.59% -3.15% -0.85% Hess Midstream Partners 9.69% 2.24% 2.18%

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. TETRA Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $820.38 million 0.67 -$39.04 million ($0.21) -20.90 Hess Midstream Partners $565.80 million 1.00 $284.80 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats TETRA Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression division engages in the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages, and oilfield pump systems; and the provision of compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. This division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 345 MMcf/d, including an aggregate compression capacity of 174 MMcf/d; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 161 MBbl/d. The Processing and Storage segment consists of Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

