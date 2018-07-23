Reviewing Select Energy Services (WTTR) and Schlumberger (SLB)

Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

43.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Energy Services and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $692.49 million 2.32 -$16.81 million $0.80 18.88 Schlumberger $30.44 billion 3.01 -$1.51 billion $1.50 44.06

Select Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger. Select Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schlumberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Select Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Energy Services and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 2 8 0 2.80 Schlumberger 0 2 25 0 2.93

Select Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $18.31, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $80.61, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Schlumberger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -0.18% 2.59% 2.07% Schlumberger -4.01% 5.85% 3.10%

Summary

Schlumberger beats Select Energy Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.