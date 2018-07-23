Reviewing PTC (PTC) and VMware (VMW)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get PTC alerts:

This table compares PTC and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 4.55% 11.62% 4.44% VMware 15.61% 19.58% 8.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PTC and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 4 10 0 2.71 VMware 1 12 17 0 2.53

PTC currently has a consensus target price of $98.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. VMware has a consensus target price of $146.04, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than VMware.

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PTC and VMware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.16 billion 9.57 $6.23 million $0.74 130.46 VMware $7.92 billion 7.82 $570.00 million $3.86 39.44

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than PTC. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats PTC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement. It also provides software-defined data center suites, including VMware vCloud suite, vSphere with Operations Management, and VMware vRealize suite for building and managing a cloud infrastructure for use with the vSphere platform. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into a natively integrated stack that delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, Hybrid VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions that enable customers to securely deliver access to applications and data for their end users from various devices. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.