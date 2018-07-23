Reviewing Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) & BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 13.63% 17.72% 1.07% BNP PARIBAS/S 17.19% 11.36% 0.55%

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and BNP PARIBAS/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 1.17 $4.91 billion $0.55 6.00 BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.36 $8.77 billion $3.90 7.78

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNP PARIBAS/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 3 4 0 2.22 BNP PARIBAS/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Lloyds Banking Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services for small and medium sized enterprises, corporates, mid-markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance products, such as life, home, motor, and protection insurance; investments comprising pensions and investment products; and wealth management products and services. It also provides credit cards, and personal and business loans; and online and telephone banking services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury solutions, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.