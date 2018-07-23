Reviewing Buckeye Partners (BPL) and Mplx (MPLX)

Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Buckeye Partners and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners 1 11 1 0 2.00 Mplx 0 1 11 0 2.92

Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential upside of 52.68%. Mplx has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Buckeye Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than Mplx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Mplx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.33 $478.80 million $3.32 9.97 Mplx $3.87 billion 7.10 $794.00 million $1.06 32.60

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Buckeye Partners. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Buckeye Partners and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners 12.11% 9.58% 4.62% Mplx 21.88% 10.43% 4.92%

Risk and Volatility

Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mplx has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx pays out 233.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Mplx has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mplx beats Buckeye Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX LP also engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. As of December 31, 2017, its assets included 1,613 miles and 2,360 miles of owned or leased and operated crude oil and product pipelines; partial ownership in 2,194 miles and 1,917 miles of crude oil and products pipelines; and a barge dock facility with approximately 78 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil throughput capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities with approximately 18,642 thousands of barrels (mbbls) of available storage capacity. The company's assets also comprised 9 butane and propane storage caverns with approximately 2,755 mbbls of NGL storage capacity; 59 light products terminal facilities, 1 leased terminal, and partial ownership in 2 terminals, with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.8 million barrels; 18 tow boats and 232 barges; and gathering and processing infrastructure, with approximately 5.9 one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d) of gathering capacity, 8.0 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, and approximately 610 mbpd of fractionation capacity. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. MPLX LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

