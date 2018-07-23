Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total transaction of $6,123,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at $40,119,714.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 22,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.69, for a total value of $6,593,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,555,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,261 shares of company stock worth $30,125,544 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed opened at $328.16 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $186.09 and a 1-year high of $335.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.36. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $439.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

