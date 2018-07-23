Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,244 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial opened at $54.48 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,990.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

