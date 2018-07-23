Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Retail Properties of America has set its FY18 guidance at $0.98-$1.02 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 58.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.