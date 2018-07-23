Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Resources Connection opened at $14.30 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 125.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

