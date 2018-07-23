Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BB&T (BBT)

BB&T (NYSE: BBT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2018 – BB&T had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – BB&T was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2018 – BB&T had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – BB&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – BB&T had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – BB&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BB&T traded up $0.86, reaching $50.80, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 80,789 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $4,348,871.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 74,847 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $4,010,302.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,409.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,905,084. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBT. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in BB&T by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in BB&T by 16.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 182,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

